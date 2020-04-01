We heard on the news that "17,000 doctors and scientists were working on this coronavirus enigma. Our distinguished medical community is held in high regard. An established "Alliance" dedicated to increasing medical knowledge in many areas such as communicable diseases.
I am bewildered by the medical community and their lack of insight in this unfolding episode.
This began several months ago. I am baffled by their lack of vigilance and delayed response.
The medical society, various erudite publications, medical schools, medical labs, etc. seemed to have only a vague notion of the nature of this virus. Putting the onus on government incompetence is one aspect of the problem but where were the esteemed medical experts? A great opportunity to "practice medicine" was ignored.
The prerequisite thinking should be to investigate all possible scenarios and "nip this in the bud."
Does the medical community need permission from the federal government to buy and stock up on vital supplies? Thomas Jefferson said, "Eternal vigilance is the price for freedom." Before judging or assessing any medical situation "eternal vigilance" is essential.
Dennis Fabbri
Masontown
