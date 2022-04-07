Disney has eliminated all mentions of "ladies,"gentlemen," "boys," and "girls" in its theme parks.
The bizarre and dangerous obsession liberal progressives have for detailing and discussing the genders and sexual parts of young children is disturbing. Wisconsin parents are being described by their school district as “not entitled to know” if their children are changing identities because that is “knowledge that must be earned,” according to leaked training documents.
The right to parent is God-given! And, it does not belong to the government or its schools or Disney World.
Pastor Terry Hagedorn
Smithfield
