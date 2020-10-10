Black lives matter! You see it in print, you hear it on the news, people are wearing it on T-shirts and hats, and even on their masks. No matter how you feel, this is a true statement. Black lives do matter. But so do the lives of the Latinos, the Caucasians, the Asians, the Native Americans and so on. Instead of people chanting black lives matter, maybe they should be chanting all lives matter.
I remember from school how the Native Americans were treated when the Europeans arrived in the new world. We fought them, stole their land, and pushed them onto reservations. We tried to change their way of life. I know the sad history of how Black people initially wound up here from Africa. Hundreds of years ago they were torn from their homes and their families and transported in chains on slave ships to America. Most were strong single men, but even whole families were kidnapped. Unfortunately for them, family members were separated and usually sold individually in the slave markets. They were treated like common property. This is truly unfair, but the important thing we must understand is these crimes were committed hundreds of years ago and are not something that can be undone. All we can change is the way we act and react to things that happened but remember that history is just that, history. But it was not just Black people who had been treated unfairly. Look back to more recent history – World War II, when people of Japanese and Asian descent were put into camps supposedly to keep them safe. That was unfortunate, but it is also history. Most immigrants who came to this country whether from Mexico, Italy, Ireland, Germany, etc., trying to find a better life all got a bum rap.
I don't fault anyone for trying to improve their life. I don't fault anyone for trying to level the playing field and making equality for everyone. I don't fault anyone who is trying to scrape up enough food to keep their family fed and enough money to keep a roof over their heads. They are doing the best they can with what they've got and by whatever means they have at their disposal. Instead of focusing against one group of people, why don't we all unite and just say ALL lives matter. We need to find a way to work together for the good of everyone not just the good of a few.
With the election coming up in November, we seriously need to look at the candidates and what they will be able to do for us. Look at their past history, see what they have accomplished. Stop paying attention to the smear campaigns being put out there against both of the candidates. Anyone who knows me knows my personal preference, but even if you don't agree with me I will acknowledge your rights to your own choices. I just want to say that if we keep going in the direction that we are, life as we know it is surely going to come to an end. COVID-19 already has changed so much of the things we were used to. We are a social people, and social distancing is a difficult but necessary evil.
By all means, march in protest if you must. Chant whenever you need to. But most importantly, and I cannot stress this enough, think of all lives and stop the violence. If we act more responsibly then maybe the changes that can be made will be more positive. Have empathy for your neighbors. Follow the golden rule and do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Remember to love one another. When there is love, then hate must go. Where there is light, there won’t be darkness. Wouldn't it be wonderful to go back to the days when you could trust your neighbors? Go back to a time when you didn't have to lock your door or worry if your kid was safe playing out on the street? It is possible to reach that time again but only with a lot of hard work and dedication.
Kathy Bartolotta
Tower Hill Two
