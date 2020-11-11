I am a Democrat. I was raised a Republican.
I am pro-choice, but I am NOT pro-abortion. Learn the difference. I am pro-life because every child should be fed, clothed and educated.
I am a Democrat. I am not a socialist. Please learn the difference.
I am a Democrat. I am pro-Second Amendment, and I legally own and carry weapons.
I am an American. It is time to heal our divisions.
Jacquie Albert
Uniontown
(1) comment
I’m an independent raised republican.
Just a small critique so there can be some understanding. From my understanding Pro-choice means that you are in favor of permissible abortions, so you are in favor of abortion hence pro-abortion. I think movements like shout your abortion show how pro life groups view a pro-choice stance, as well as the Democratic Party’s stance on abortion.
Now socialism and the Democratic Party do have significant overlap with ALL members of congress that outright state that they are socialist are ALL caucusing with the Democratic Party so you must understand the connection that is made here. By supporting a party that caucuses with outright socialists like AOC you give a platform to the most fringe and the party is now governing from the fridge but I’m sorry to say the Democratic Party has had a complete makeover the past 10-20 years.
Finally second amendment will be significantly drawn back in its size and scope. Biden has repeatedly called for gun buy backs and laws against certain types of firearms. Please research what the this party stands for and maybe reassess the support for the very pro abortion, pro socialist, and anti second amendment Democratic party.
