I think it's about time we stop worrying about lawful gun owners and start protecting everyone else from the mentally unstable gun owners.
Are the parents of children butchered in their schools and families of people murdered in grocery stores supposed to just suck it up and be proud to have their loved ones killed in the U.S.A. where anyone can buy a gun?
Charles Mose
Dawson
