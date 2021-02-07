I found Monday's article in the Herald-Standard describing our local legislators' displeasure with the vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania to be quite interesting. Had they focused their efforts on canvassing the areas they represent to determine the need and offering assistance to the state Department of Health, instead of being hell-bent on signing letters and protesting their own elections, maybe we would be in a better position.
It's a little late for Monday morning quarterbacking when you were not even in the game to begin with.
We will all remember 2020!
Deborah Miller
Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.