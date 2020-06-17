Tough guys for Trump!

When I conjure up images of strength and courage it manifests like this: Amidst national protests and societal unrest spilling into the President’s Park in Lafayette Square, a blonde-haired, tanned-skin, makeup-wearing man hides inside the White House bunker, tweeting. Instead of addressing the nation on unity, or speaking with largely peaceful protesters exercising their First Amendment rights by demanding racial justice and police reform, tough-guy Trump chose to do what he does best: Just as he did when he avoided the draft five times during the bloodiest years of the Vietnam War, Trump carefully and tactfully went into hiding.
The apex of Donald Trump’s toughness is in the way in which he [mis]treats women. Trump is brave and manly enough to criticize women for their appearances, just like real men do. It began all the way back with his improbable rise in the Republican primaries by insulting Carly Fiorina’s face. What a hero! Our mothers would be proud. And, of course, he didn’t stop there. For example, of the many women to come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump, he’s made clear -– as an unfaithfully thrice-married, orange-glossed reality T.V. star -- that E. Jean Carrol is not his type. But if she were, and he grabbed her by the [you-know-what], that’d be okay. After all, when you’re a celebrity, they let you do it.
Another example of Trump’s toughness is the way in which he, with the moxie of an Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg dipped into the valor of Dwight Eisenhower at D-Day, sits behind a keyboard and lashes insults at others. He truly makes cyberbullying great again. I can’t think of anything braver than someone finally having the courage to call out Martin Gugino -- the 75 year old man who was knocked down by police in Buffalo -– for who he really is. And that of course is a covert ANITFA provocateur with the technological savvy and genius to interfere with police communications. So much for the so-called FBI, or should I say Deep State?
When I think of the toughest generation –- those who lived through the Great Depression and the two Great Wars –- I reminisce about the ways in which they often bragged about how they alone saved this country from fascism. That’s another quality that makes Trump a tough guy -– he’s not afraid to brag about how rich he is or how he alone can fix, ugh, everything. He’s just like our grandfathers and great-grandfathers: A true man of the people. Who cares if he cheats on his wives or while playing golf or brags and exaggerates stories about being a great baseball player? After all, great athletes don’t let their records speak for them, they do it with bluster and BS. And if you ain’t cheatin’, you ain’t tryin’.
Like many middle-class workers in rural towns across this country, Trump knows what a hard day’s work is like. After growing up with a small inheritance of only $413 million (pocket change) from his daddy, Trump has made himself into a huge success. Who hasn’t grown up grasping a silver spoon in their tiny hands?
There’s no doubt that a large percentage of Trump’s base is made up of blue-collar, hard-working, actual “tough guys.” But why and how is it that they identify with the wealthy business owner from Manhattan who has a documented history of refusing to pay people for their work? To logically understand the answer to this question, one must first realize that logic is unnecessary, as is all logic pertaining to Trump. Support for Trump isn’t meant to be logical, it’s meant to be an appeal to feelings. (Oh, and other things. See: racism, authoritarianism.)
But, let us never be surprised by his sheer toughness. This is who Trump is and who he has always been. If only we cared to actually care. At the ephemeral risk of once more sounding clichéd, Donald Trump tells it like it is. “Drain the swamp.” “Build the wall.” “Make America great again.” Except, of course, blowhard, chest-pounding Trump hasn’t accomplished any of that. As our grandfathers might have said: all hat and no cattle.
Like in the classic film
'The Wizard of Oz,"the curtain has finally and once-and-for-all been pulled back on Trump, and what appears isn’t the all-mighty, but rather a man-child masquerading as a tough-guy. Pay no attention to the man behind the newly-constructed barrier around the White House!
Tough guys for Trump!
Tanner Jesso
Masontown
