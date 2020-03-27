This is in response to Jim Campbell’s recent letter published in the Thursday, March 26 edition regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Campbell’s mortality rate facts may be correct, but his focus is entirely off point in terms of the impact he neglects to mention. Indeed, COVID-19 may not be as lethal as some of the other factors Campbell describes. However, current death rate comparisons, although noteworthy, are not the main issue. The issue is what’s going to happen in the next few weeks here if we don’t take steps now to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Each and every individual in this county, in this country, and on this earth has a responsibility to do their part to contain further spread. Anyone that doesn’t take steps puts others at risk, and at risk unnecessarily. With all due respect to the most vulnerable to this illness due to age or medical conditions, our doctors, nurses, law enforcement officers, first responders, and even our postal workers are literally putting their lives on the line every time they come in contact with COVID-19. These groups already have individuals becoming sick or needing to be quarantined because of exposure.
When you, one of your loved ones, or friends actually require treatment at a hospital, perhaps for COVID-19 or something else such as a broken bone, and there aren’t enough doctors available, what then? What happens when all the hospital beds in Uniontown and Connellsville are full and there’s nowhere to put you but on the floor in the hallway? What happens when you need a ventilator, and not enough are available so a doctor has to give it to someone else that needs that ventilator even more than you do? This isn’t future speculation, it’s reality NOW in some places. Apart from the health catastrophe, I can’t begin to describe the economic impact that’s going to have if it happens.
Are we going “wayyyyyy overboard” with our COVID-19 response? Not in the least. We need to protect lives as well as the economy. On the economy side, our governments and other public institutions, private industry, and my colleagues and I in the business support arena are doing everything possible to keep our employers and employees afloat to survive this crisis. Please do your part. Don’t panic. Don’t hoard. Follow stay at home, social distancing, and personal hygiene practices. Support local businesses as best you can without jeopardizing anyone's health. Most importantly, don’t make even veiled attempts to trivialize what each of us needs to be doing.
This virus doesn't move. People move it. If people stop moving, the virus stops moving, and eventually it disintegrates. It's that simple.
Bob Shark
Executive director, Fay-Penn Economic Development Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.