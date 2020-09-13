From President Trump’s own mouth, "this is a deadly virus and it is airborne transmitted" and a “tricky one." He knew this in February 2020 and told it to Bob Woodward during a recorded interview.
Every person in this country who knows of a risk, danger or potential.
Injury or harm to other persons has an affirmative duty to warn them of it! For goodness sake, the president of the United States took an oath to protect all of us.
Trump and his staff and the health officials at the CDC and NIH failed to even give us an honest warning as to deadly virus on its way to our cities, churches, schools, universities, hospitals, nursing homes and families. It's obvious their failure to tell us the truth was willful, intentional and shameful. President Trump’s knowingly lies about the risk of harm to us, day after day, during his briefings, demonstrating his unfitness to serve as our leader. President Trump’s lies constitute unforgivable and unlawful neglect of duty and gross indifference to his sworn obligation to care about and protect our health and safety. He must go!
Any ethical and principled leader who failed so miserably in his sworn duty to so many would immediately resign and apologize for his reckless and unforgivable conduct.
Thousands of people who believed him died. They were not warned of the true risk of the virus. The president suggested they need not wear masks. That the virus was under control and would go away soon.
Please don’t forget those who have suffered and lost all because of their misplaced faith in President Trump. Please vote and give them and us a voice.
God bless America!
Janice Plisko
Hibbs
