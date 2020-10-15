I just can’t keep quiet any longer. How can “Christians” support Donald Trump? I get infuriated when I see a “Trump Loves Jesus” sign in the same yard as a sign of a cartoon urinating on Nancy Pelosi or Democrats!
First of all, Trump can’t love Jesus. Someone who spews so much hatred, dishonesty, racism, cursing, disregard for children, and disrespect for women cannot love our Lord. I was raised Catholic, went to Catholic school and have attended a Protestant church for the last 26 years. I have taught Bible school and Sunday school. I was a Republican until I became embarrassed to be associated with the likes of this president.
Remember the bracelets we wore years ago? WWJD? Ring a bell? What would Jesus do today? Would he lock children in cages? No, he said let the little children come to me. Would Jesus mock the disabled? No. He healed the lame, the blind and the deaf. Would he talk crudely about woman and make disgusting comments about his own daughter? No. The Bible says a woman is worth more than rubies. Would he judge someone by the color of their skin or nationality? Of course not. Remember the woman at the well and the injured Samaritan? Would Jesus call our fallen military servicemen and women “losers?” Never.
I could go on with examples of how the president is doing everything opposite of Christ’s teachings. And yet the amount of his base that claims to be Christian is alarming. I just don’t see how people who claim to religious can agree with the way President Trump is treating people. Where is the love? Where is the respect for ALL of humanity? Where is the honesty and decency? Where is kindness? You won’t find it in Trump's administration.
Trump loves Jesus? Does he really? Trump loves Trump.
Elaine Czech
Lemont Furnace
Love your letter and agree completely. I was thinking about writing a letter, but you said everything that I would have said. I've been preaching this about trump for a long time. Thanks for putting into words what many people are thinking, but are afraid to say. May God bless you!
