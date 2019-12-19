Two things are evident from the president's stunning December 17 six-page letter of woe, grievance and self-pity to U. S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:
(1) He had a great deal of assistance in writing it. Although the ramblings, rantings, ravings, falsehoods, distortions, and paranoia are his, the letter is composed by someone who is capable of writing intelligently and in complete sentences;
(2) He wanted desperately to avoid the stain of history which is delivered as he becomes only the third president in our 243-year history to be impeached.
Perhaps someday Trump will come to recognize that he, and he alone, is responsible for his plight. Even if he does, he will never express regret or apology because in his twisted view, he does not and never has done anything wrong: all of his actions are "perfect".
The man who was given so much throughout his life, who could have used his abilities and inherited wealth for good, has failed. He is a man to be pitied. He is not and shall never be happy.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
