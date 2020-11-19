It’s November. We have survived 10 months of 2020. Winter is coming and the holidays are upon us. The news is filled with two topics: the pandemic and the presidential election. The coronavirus is still running rampant through our country and Election Day has come and gone. In breaking with all tradition, President Trump refuses to follow tradition and concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Ballots are still being counted, but the people have spoken. I pray that our new president is up for the task at hand. One thing is certain: our country is divided.
For whatever it is worth, good or bad, the people have spoken and put someone else in charge. Now it is time for the Americans to put aside their differences and work together to unite the country. It is time for the Congress and the Senate to stop fighting a partisan war. Hasn’t there been enough hate? America has been divided by party labels. Perhaps this time the people voted for a man and not the party. It would be nice to see people go back to the days of cooperation and helping each other. It would be nice to be able to trust your neighbor again. It would be nice to see everyone enjoy their rights of peaceful assembly and free speech without being bullied or worse, attacked. Hate needs to slither back under the rock it came from. Prejudice needs to crawl back into the cave from whence it came. I know that is a tall order.
With the holidays coming and the pandemic getting worse, some people have been afraid to go shopping for holiday gifts and groceries. Think about this. The greatest gift we can give each other this year won't cost us a penny. Let's try to give a little love. Let us work together to make this country great again. No one single-handedly can bring America back to where it was, but if we all work together and try really hard to love one another and put aside our differences; if we each work to make our little communities better, then each city and state and ultimately our country, we will have a much safer and happier place to live. If we cannot agree to do this, then God have mercy on all of us. We cannot endure another year like 2020!
Kathy Bartolotta
Resident of Tower Hill Two
