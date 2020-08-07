Someone once said, "It takes a village to raise a child." That may be true but if a village raises a child to act and do the same old same old over and over that child will not be able to change or enact changes that go against previously taught norms.
I personally believe it takes a generation to make changes in how we behave and treat others.
Sadly change comes at a price most are not willing to pay.
Most see change as a weakness and fear what will happen if they allow change.
Our school system is the most important thing we have in our community. The education of our children gives us hope that their future will hold better opportunities more happiness and more love.
Most of our children do not go to collage.
When I went to school there was a class called Social Studies. I can not remember one thing I learned in that class.
Today, we can bring about generational change by reestablishing and renaming social studies we can call it "community studies" or something like that. Kinda like ROTC for the private sector. By making the class voluntary where children can learn about specific community functions. Interesting, career oriented classes that meet the growing needs of our communities. Health (basic medical basic drug and alcohol training), security (basic law enforcement training), public safety (basic fire/disaster training) and social skills that will benefit and unite our diverse country.
With relevant skills and knowledge of how our system works for the betterment of our community our children can go from High
School to a good community oriented job that students are interested in and qualified for. Jobs, where they will have been taught first hand jobs where they will know before hand what the consequences of their actions both good and bad can bring. Classes and training, where our children can learn what is expected of them and others in a healthy community.
Our communities are an extension of our families When children learn and understand what makes their community strong and healthy. They work to achieve those goals. They become protective of that community. They understand and treat community members with the same respect and care they treat their family. They will protect their community from threats occurring both inside and out side of their community.
When we understand our society we can make changes that all can support all can understand all can be safe all can be proud of all can prosper and grow in.
Being a good citizen hurts no one. Empathy hurts no one. Learning to be a good citizen learning to care for others are worthy goals. Jesus said it a long time ago "Love each other as I have loved you".
If we follow and teach that doctrine at home we will all benefit.
An opinion in a letter to the editor last month, a man who has lost his way, claimed God had been taken out of our schools.
Fascists have spread that lie for years and would have you believe that because children are not forced to say a prayer each day at school, it shows that man has the power to remove God. The false prophet would have you believe that man has power over God that man can just up and kick God out of anyplace including as one op-ed writer worried even church. Just goes to show how little disciples of the false prophet know about God.
Millions of Christians worldwide hold a different belief. They can see God in our schools, our churches, our streets, the thunder and lightning in a summer storm, the breathing of a sleeping baby, etc. Do not believe the fascist, the purveyors of gloom and doom, the spreaders of hate and division.
Pray for them. You are not alone. You have not been forsaken. So remember to forgive each other and love each other as he forgave and loved you at Calvary.
James Sloan
Hopwood
