This letter is in response to the editorial "Earning respect" that ran in the Sunday, Jan. 26 edition of the Herald-Standard.
You really cannot predict what is going to happen 1 month from now, two months, six months or 12 months from now. In both the public and private business sectors, they make adjustments to their budgets as their fiscal year progresses
The third class city code states that budget adjustment entries can be made throughout each fiscal year. These adjustments allow modifications to be made to our city's existing budget figures while tracking transfers and/or amendments that are made. These budget adjustments, when utilized appropriately and accurately, ensures that we are fiscally responsible.
All of us at city hall worked very hard and put in a lot of dedicated hours finalizing our city's budget for 2020.
Our elected county officials along with our locally elected school board raised taxes assessed to you for 2020! We kept the City of Uniontown's levy at 12.235 mills for 2020, or $122.35 for each $10,000 in assessed value for properties in our City. We continue to maintain a $1 .5 million positive fund balance while holding the line on taxes.
The City of Uniontown's budget that we approved for 2020 fiscally supports our police force and our fire department that proudly serves and protects our citizens.
These are the reasons why I am satisfied with our city's budget for 2020.
God bless our city and God bless the United States of America.
Joe Czuchan,Jr.
Uniontown councilman
