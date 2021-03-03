The human race is a marvelous intricate unit. I believe we are resilient and adaptable. Some of us are headstrong; some are cool and calm. Some are leaders; others are followers. People follow for different reasons: some believe in the leader’s doctrines, some enjoy the company of others, while some need a strong leader to guide them give them direction. Some who lead do a very good job, but others, not so much.
But in this country, we fought against the leadership thrust upon us by the throne of Great Britain. We wanted a change; we wanted independence. We worked together as a whole to obtain the call of freedom. Afterwards, our forefathers sat down and with great care created an outline for us all to live by. They created the Constitution. I firmly believe, next to the Bible, the Constitution should hold a very dear and sacred place in our lives. As our country and our needs evolved, amendments had been added to the original document making it more adaptable to those changes and allowing us to live in harmony.
That is why I was appalled by recent events in that news. I'm sure you are aware of what happened on Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill – the very central part of our living democracy. Did people have a right to protest? Absolutely. According to the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights people have the right to peaceful assembly along with freedom of speech. What they did not have was the right to break into the Capitol building, destroy property, hurt and kill people and threaten people's lives. Yet this is what they did. Who should be held accountable for these actions? I know what I believe, but I won’t force it on you. Each and every one of us must search our hearts and our conscience.
Most people that I speak to are not happy with circumstances that surround us. Most people think that change is necessary. I don't think change is necessary. It is imperative. The United States of America is not so united anymore. We are deeply divided by the walls that have popped up. It seems everyone is against everyone. Democrats are at odds with Republicans; women are against men; whites are against Blacks; straight against gay. I could go on and on. My point is those walls that divide us, that keep us separated and make us hate each other must come down. We, as a people, must join and work together to make some sense of the mess that has overtaken our country. If not, then all I can say is God help us.
You may not like me or what I say. Your opinion may not be the same as mine. You may even think everything is hunky-dory. I may not agree with your opinion, but I will defend and support your right to have it. If you really think everything is just wonderful then close your eyes and continue on the path you're on. But if you want to see unity, peace, prosperity, and other such things then perhaps the position you need to take is on your knees. There is one thing this country has an abundance of and that is hate. Stop being hateful! Show kindness to people. Say thank you. Smile at someone. Offer a tiny bit of yourself to someone else. Have empathy.
We started as separate colonies, fought a war and united. We fought a Civil War and united. We are currently amid civil turmoil. We must band together, abolish hatred and unite once again.
Kathy Bartolotta
Tower Hill Two
