Let's take a look at the blue crystal ball and see what possible plans the Democratic leaders and their obsessed power and control backers could be planning.
We selected Joe Biden as our candidate because he was are best selection. We know that our candidate has health issues so we will have socialist Harris be his running mate. If Biden should win and have continuous health issues and would have to step down, Harris would then become President and then we can fulfill our Socialistic agenda. If Biden loses, we know that, according to President Trump, any time that a election permits mail-in balloting, there is fraud involved.(And it seems the Democrats are pushing this method of voting). We can contest the election as not being valid and demand an investigation. We kept the Russian collusion and impeachment theory going for four years, we can certainly keep this fraud complaint going.
Let's see, if we keep this going until January 20, the current president and vice president become normal citizens. Congress will then select an acting president until the investigation is complete. Since we have control of Congress, we can select who we want in that position. If we can keep this going we can make a lot of changes.that would help us reach our goal of socialism.
In my opinion, I believe that these corrupt Democratic leaders and their powerful backers have much anger towards our president, not just because they hate him, but because he is threatening to take away their power and control. These so-called Americans would go so far to as to disrupt the future of our country and have no respect or consideration for the people they serve to keep that control. (That is what is happening now).
If this is their plan, the only way that we can stop this from happening, is to vote for President Trump so that he wins by a landslide. This way they will not be able to use Trump's mail fraud theory.
Take a look at what they are doing to Joe Biden. They don't care about him or his health problems and the embarrassment they are causing him. Why is his wife letting them do this to who husband? I hope he doesn't win because of what they will do to him.
I don't care what party you belong to, none of us want to go through another four years, like the last one. Don't let these people get away with this any more. It's over due, stand up for ourfreedom, not their corrupt power and control.
God Bless Our Country.
Gene Barnhart
McClellendtown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.