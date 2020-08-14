I do not participate in any of our national or global politics. I just watch the name calling, the bashing of reputations, the exaggerations regarding office candidates qualifications for office and their opponent’s poor life’s record. And after so much watching my soul begins to manifest a feeling that I may get sick and vomit from the offensive theatrics that my mind must try to process.
What I try to process cannot be processed because it is not logical information feeding into my mind, which needs reliable, true data in order for a right decision to be made before supporting and voting into office any of those aspiring to rule in the power positions within the various levels of government in any country.
It would help us all a great deal to be able to choose from the most proven people who have been examined closely by those who are expert in various fields of life. There are many important categories of unrelated but absolutely necessary industries and public service occupations, and within those industries and service occupations there are many men and women who are masterfully running those activities essential to the national and global harmony.
Those people could easily be identified and recruited as candidates for public service office and put on the various local, state and national ballots for office holding terms. Those best people in their various fields of endeavor who have proven themselves capable and successful managers of complex organizations should be the first people who are allowed to run for office, and until you have succeeded in some other activity besides politics, you should not be allowed to serve in public office.
1.And that is only the beginning of how to cleanse our government of all kinds of insane and mentally-deranged office holders: Intellectual testing or I.Q. tests are obviously needed, because we do not want to have mentally-retarded people making decisions and spending wealth from the local, state or national treasury.
2.Another category is psychological and psychiatric evaluation. Psychological and psychiatric screening of all candidates has never before been done and when we begin to do this we will have better results and less wars and waste of men, materials, and resources.
3.Spiritual awareness leads a man to see that we are all made of the same spirit consciousness, leading those of us who have such awareness to treat others on the basis of spiritual equality and not on the basis of personality likes and dislikes, ethnic loyalties, racial skin complexion, club memberships, gender identity, sexual orientations, etc.
4.Since we have none of these parameters for testing political office candidates in place and serving to help cull out the unfit from the best of humanity, we have the chaos, confusion, horrors, lies, trickery, treachery, betrayals, and misery that we daily try to avoid, but are finding it more and more difficult to avoid because we install unfit human beings into positions of power, leadership, governance and authority who have never passed any testing designed for qualifying themselves as leaders of vast, complex, organizations of happy, content, satisfied, loyal, well-trained and reliable employees. Its a gambler’s nightmare.
Seeing the truth of what I have just pointed out to you, I invite all of America to abstain from participating in the next election until such screening of all candidates for public service office is in place and fully operational. Until then, we can best run our own lives by our own spending choices; because when you spend your dollars you are casting the only vote that counts in a capitalistic, materialistic, dog-eat-dog world.
S. Raymond Pohaski
South Union Township
