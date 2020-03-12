We have said things that we regretted, prejudged because of what others say and judged people by what others tell us, without even knowing what kind of person they are. On the other side of the coin, when someone spreads something about us especially when it's not true, we don't like it. Even when it is true it hurts you and possibly your family.
There is an old saying, "Walk a mile in my shoes before you judge me." We have let hatred and anger creep into our society to the point where a lot of people look for reasons to blame someone because they are afraid of the truth. Are we being fair with others and honest with ourselves? "I don't like him. I don't like his comments."
Everyone has a right to their opinion and to not like someone. We all have a right to disagree with someone. Freedom of Speech, more people need to speak out for what is right, if it is true.
I am asking all of us to put our personal feelings aside about how we feel and what we heard about this president and take a walk in his shoes, then judge him.
So, you have been elected the President of the United States. Even before you take the oath, people are talking about impeaching you, without even giving you a chance to prove yourself. Every day for the next four years, 24/7 all the news networks except one, continuously twist your words to make every thing you say, as racist.
Then they call you a liar, corrupt, a terrorist and an assassin. Then people take a deadly coronavirus where people are dying everyday and they use it as a political scheme to discredit you. Then they call this deadly disease by your name, "The Trump Virus." Who are the crazy and sick people here?
Then your life is threatened even to the point where these so called entertainers act out your assassination and show disgraceful pictures of you and your family.
Then you have a teacher place a picture of you on the blackboard and then act like she is shooting you in front of elementary kids. Then they say that you are a terrible person, but you tell yourself, a lot of this comes with the job but it doesn't mean you have to like it.
Then they start picking on your family. They call your wife a street walker, make comments about how she dresses and shoes she wears. They make fun of all the things that she is doing for kids and the drug problem. They find something harsh to say about every thing she does. They don't stop there, they start picking on your kids. You have mothers that threaten to take their kids out of a private school in New York, just because your grandchild was being enrolled in the school. They claimed that the child would be a bad influence on their children.
They make terrible embarrassing comments about your younger son. You are proud of other members of your Family that are doing a lot in helping you change things that will make America better. They receive unfair shameful comments, that you know they don't deserve.
You can do two things, quit or fight back. You fight back the only way you can because you have to reach the public. So you conduct a lot of rallys and use Twitter to let the people know the good you are doing and to expose the corruption in our society and government. A lot of people don't like what you are doing, but you don't stop fighting. You know this harassment will never stop, but you believe what you are doing is right.
Everything that we hold dear in our hearts, God, life, freedom, flag, protection, our Constitution and our history, this man is fighting to keep it. You do not have to like the president or the things he says, but if you check to find out what he is attempting to do and what he has already accomplished, against a lot of odds, I believe you will have to respect him.
This is not about your personal feelings or doing things to protect your political party. "No person deserves to be harassed, threaten or made fun of the way this man and family has been treated." Corrupt hatred, has no place in our society, especially if it starts to affect our children.
God Bless America.
Gene Barnhart
McClellandtown
