When I saw the article about the Route 40 Watering Trough park in the newspaper, it brought back many beautiful memories. My aunt Marjorie and Uncle Glenn Gillespie owned the Watering Trough in the 60s for several years. And my daughter had her wedding reception there in 1968. Thank you for restoring good memories for so many.
Mary Lee Gillespie
Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.