I felt I had to say thank you and God bless you all. The residents of Uniontown and surrounding areas most obviously have adhered to the stay at home mandate. I have been out in my vehicle only four times in the last four weeks, primarily only for prescription medications and drive-thru grocery pickup.
I am amazed at how desolate our roads are. We are all in this together. We are all watching each others' back. We are winning although the cost has been overwhelming. The sacrifices being made by all of us is paying off. The time to hug and kiss our grandchildren is getting closer. We are proving just how strong we are. Not just as individuals, but as a community.
But let's not overlook the fact that great as our sacrifices are, they are overshadowed by all our essential warriors on the front line. The thousands of doctors and nurses, first responders and countless others that are not only making the same sacrifices as us, but are putting their lives in danger while doing so.Please join me in praying for their dedication in their actions which goes above and beyond any menu of requirements. We are finally getting to see real live angels at work.
God bless each and everyone of them. We are not out of the woods yet, but the trees are thinning out and when we get there, give yourselves a pat on the back for a job well done. Like the president said at the end of the "Independence Day" movie, "Not bad, not bad at all."
God bless America
William McGibbon
South Union Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.