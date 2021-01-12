We have all heard of Central and South American countries being referred to as banana republics, lawlessness and dictators who grab and attempt to hold on to power with little regard for democratic institutions. We here in the United States would always condemn these actions. It's hard for many to believe that what we saw in Washington this past week was anarchy at its best. Mobs of people overtaking the Capitol, and they called themselves patriots. Now we know what it is like to live in a country where dictators rule and attempt to hold on to power at any cost.
The world watched as the greatest democracy fell into the hand of thugs and insurrectionists. Russia, China and North Korea were overjoyed. We witnessed the president of the United States condone and instigate the actions of these thugs. He repeatably refused to call out the National Guard until it was out of control and we as Americans got a taste of living in a banana republic.
We saw the arrogance of power play out as our president and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani encourage the rioters to take control. Shame on you, Mr. President. Shame on you, Rudy. Shame on all the senators and representatives who played into this fiasco and who denied the lies and did not honor the truth. Above all, shame on a president who told lie after lie, and shame on you who believed these lies and used them as a basis for your behavior.
Not too long ago I believed what the Republican Party stood for: law and order, the rule of law, fiscal responsibility, compassionate conservatism, morality and even empathy for the underdog. We allowed ourselves to be conned by the biggest con man the world has ever known.
Mr. President, the store is all sold out of bananas. Why not take your hundreds of millions and go live on an island, or better yet one of the banana republics. You will be welcomed with open arms and lots of adoration. Perhaps a round of golf with a few of the leaders of the republics.
Jack Hughes
Chalk Hill
