Going on a friends boat or perhaps your own you will no doubt put on a life jacket, why, to make your chances of survival more secure should a problem arise.
When you plan to spread out in the sun and bake in a really hot sunny day, it‘s not a choice, but a sensible precaution to prevent sunburn and possible skin cancer by splashing on sun screen.
When winter comes along you certainly wont be wearing shorts or a T-shirt. Caps, scarjs, gloves and a warm heavy coat are the order of the day.
In all of these situations, you have a common denominator, personal protection from the elements. I can‘t ﬁgure out why there ‘s so much static about wearing a face mask. You are being asked to not only protect yourself, but others around you. Plus, us guys can go out without removing a two day old beard. I ‘m saving on razor blades and shaving cream. I ‘m in a win win situation.
Every summer, every winter, we go through the same protective routine. I guess you could call it acceptable seasonal coverings. Well folks, COVID-19 is not a seasonal inconvenience. It‘s a pandemic monstrosity. We are stuck with it likes ﬂies on a spiders web. So if my web becomes a face mask so be it. Not only is it personal protection, but it‘s showing consideration for others. After all, we are all in this together right?
It's no big task to wear a mask!
William McGibbon
Uniontown
