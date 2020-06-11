Dear Residents of Fayette County:
Over the past three months, your diligence helped Fayette County flatten the curve to mitigate the spread of COVlD-19. Your efforts to follow the PA Department of Health and the CDC guidelines made a tremendous difference. Thank you for doing your part.
As a result, Fayette County has moved to the Green Phase. I believe we can now safely open our businesses, but we must continue our efforts to protect ourselves and others.
This virus has not gone away and we must continue to do our part to prevent a second wave of cases. Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, maintaining these increased safety measures through the PA Department of Health and CDC guidelines is crucial.
Fayette County has done an excellent job fighting COV] 0-19, because we are a community that cares about each other. I f we continue to do so, ] am conti dent that we can fight this pandemic together and continue to keep Fayette County safe and open for business.
Vince Vicites
Fayette County commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.