I feel compelled to write this piece in support of medication assisted recovery strategies for all those who suffer from opioid use disorder (OUO). I believe these medications play an important role within our correctional settings and communities and can help deliver many of the things were looking for -- a healthier and safer environment for all.
I have worked on the front lines for the past 30 years doing my best to serve, protect, and make our communities safer. In this capacity I have gained knowledge and experience and today know well what we can and can't do to solve our addiction crisis. I have responded to every scenario imaginable. I have seen miracles and I have seen tragedy, and I am tired of the lives lost, families destroyed, and the widespread societal damage this disease has caused and continues to cause. This disease has claimed far too many lives and continues to ravage our communities.
For those that suffer from QUO there is hope and effective evidence based medications that save lives. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) combines the use of FDA approved medications, such as buprenorphine (Suboxone) and methadone that lower morbidity and mortality significantly and save lives. The consensus within the medical community is that these medications are the gold standard for treating QUO, and when used with counseling and other behavioral therapies have the ability to radically transform lives.
When used correctly, these medications improve safety within the community and in our jails, reduce recidivism, lower healthcare costs, lower overdose deaths (especially after release from correctional settings, a period in which we see a 50-100x increase in overdose deaths), and make recovery possible.
These medications are also supported without reservation by the National Commision on Correctional Health Care, the National Sheriffs Association, the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, and the Pennsylvania Sheriffs Association. The American Society of
Addiction Medicine (ASAM) believes these medications are underutilized in our current jail and prison system and advocates for increased access to these medications, psycho-social support, as well as appropriate screening, prevention, and reentry services. The Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Coalition (PAHRC) advocates for improved access to these medications and through its Serving Returning Citizens initiative advocates for naloxone education and distribution to all those leaving correctional settings, ultimately reducing overdose deaths and giving people a chance at recovery.
I believe it's time to change our thinking and explore all strategies that have the ability to save lives and improve the safety and well-being of our citizens and our communities.
James Custer
Fayette County sheriff
