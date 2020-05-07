The better men and women of the greatest generation are all but gone. Their silent power and concrete devotion to this country and each other brought this United States though a great depression and a world war. All they asked of us was to make this land of liberty better after they leave it to us. They believed that Jesus told us that to much is given much is required.
When I was serving in the Navy during the Vietnam war, we were on the Alemeda pier in San Francisco getting ready to ship out when a world war veteran came up to say goodbye. He was on the USS Enterprise during WW II and he came to watch the namesake of the first Enterprise leave from pierside He told us that strong hearts and steady sea legs are what keeps a mighty ship afloat. He handed each of us a card he said an old sailor gave him when he was shipping out.
These times we are in seems that our country needs what what that card meant to us that day. This is what it said ¨For those that going into harm's way bravery starts when you are afraid but you go anyway. Courage is instilled when your fears are real and deadly but you know you are needed so you stay and do your best. Honor is what will be owed to you to a truly grateful nation. Heroes is what you are even if you are the only ones that ever knows."
This COVID-19 virus is truly fearful and deadly. So take this card to heart and pay it forward to those working for us in harm's way. For those that can't stay the course and protesting that your rights are being taken away from you, remember those vets and those that are in care homes laying there defenseless, their lives are in your hands. Do something for them stay at home, give blood, donate to food banks or thank or if you can tip those people that are in harm's way that are working essential jobs at low wages.
My father also a WW ll veteran always told us that we should be the better man or woman. Now is that time as to much is given and much is required.
God bless you and God bless America.
William Horne
Uniontown
