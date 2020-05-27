Despite everything else happening around us, we find our focus has shifted to the coronavirus. Kudos are in order for our governor for making the hard choice and closing down the state.
We have followed the rules and still the numbers are on the rise. Some of the restrictions have been lifted in portions of our state with others to follow. Keep in mind that easing the restrictions does not mean the virus is gone. It is vital we continue to follow the guidelines, practice better hygiene, maintain social distancing, and shelter in place. This should be second nature now as we’ve been doing this for over two months. This has, unfortunately, become the New Normal and though we don't like it, it is a necessary step. The news always seems negative--talking about more people becoming infected and more dying. They seldom report that people have recovered.
There has been a lot of criticism because action was not taken quicker when federal officials first heard about the virus. No one can say if that information was denied or deliberately ignored. I have to wonder, though, how many of us this winter who had a cold that wouldn't go away, bronchitis or the flu, really had a mild case of the coronavirus. Some of the people who have recovered are now being tested for the antibodies which may prove useful in finding a vaccine or cure. Despite some difference of opinions, it’s good that the government and the CDC are working together to increase their testing ability for this virus. It’s just as good that companies are providing PPE for first-responders and frontline workers.
Besides thanking the doctors and nurses, fire and police squads, ambulance personnel and other first responders for the sacrifices they make in order to keep the rest of us safe, there are others just as deserving. A big thank you to: those in grocery and retail stores, truck drivers, restaurants and line cooks, those who worked tirelessly with the Food Banks and let’s not forget garbage collectors people who call to check up on their elderly neighbors and run errands for them. I think you get the idea. There are many people who are working to try to keep things as normal as they can for the rest of us.
With that being said, I want to remind everyone not to be single minded when it comes to the problems that we're facing. Yes, there is a pandemic; a contagious virus that we cannot see. But let us not forget that we still have other issues at hand that need our attention: there is increasing unemployment; businesses are failing; we still have a drug problem and people are getting restless. We must continue to multitask in finding solutions to these other problems.
In the meantime, remember when you go out to wear your masks. My mask will protect you and your mask will protect me. I am aware that some people suffer from health issues that will not let them wear a mask. That is okay, because, for the most part, they obey the social distancing. I know you are tired of hearing it on the news every day but remember to wash your hands. The virus particles are covered with a lipid membrane— a layer of fat, if you will. Only a lathering of soap and rubbing your hands together for at least 20 seconds will dissolve through it and kill it. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer. Wipe off surfaces with a disinfectant. If each of us keeps a three foot personal space around us, then when together with others, we can maintain the six-foot distance.
Someday things will get back to an easier way of life, but it will be a new normal. Will conditions get back to what it was this time last year? I don’t know. Whenever happens, we are resilient people. We will make it through and beyond.
Kathy Bartolotta
Tower Hill Two
