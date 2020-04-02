Call it what you want, Covid-19, coronavirus. Me, I'm calling it the third world war. I was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland in 1937. The wars of 1940, 1942 invited me into the world and although I was just a wee bairn, I find it amazing just how many things I can remember that were going on around me at the time.
Every evening was lock-in time. All public lighting systems were switched off, every home had to have dark-colored window blinds to make sure no light could be seen from the sky. Every precaution had to be taken to make sure the overhead enemy planes could not verify their location. It was common procedure to react to sirens that would warn us that the enemy was approaching. They always raided under cover of darkness. We had to leave our homes and go to bomb shelters.
We had to wear masks -- gas masks. They were ugly and very heavy. They resembled an elephants trunk. Black of course, sticky rubber and had a large filter dangling on the bottom. When the "all clear" was sounded we could return to our homes.
For many of my neighbors this was a very exceptional time of worry. Their sons were on the front line helping and dying to protect us. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines all were stationed so far away from home. Everyone prayed. I can remember the welcome home street parties that greeted the lucky ones.
These were wars where we knew our enemy. We could see them and eventually be victorious. That's where the similarities end. Today our enemy cant be seen. Guns and bullets are no cure. We still have our front line. Doctors and nurses sacrificing more than we could ever be asked to do and so many other numerous resources.
We still have our lock-ins to prevent spreading of the virus. We still have our masks. And though a little 'dressy,' they are a very important part of the battle uniform.
Our war with this hidden enemy is just getting started. We are being asked to do our part. This is a very serious situation. We are all in this together. We are all making sacrifices to be victorious. We will win this battle and then realize the steps our leaders instructed us to do at the time did in fact help the cause to resume our normal way of life and once again stand tall as true Americans who love their country, friends and neighbors.
Let us all pray for a speedy victory not just for the USA, but for all the other countries who are fighting this 3'd world war.
William McGibbon
North Union Township
