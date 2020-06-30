I recently read an article regarding a man who was denied entrance to a business because he was not wearing a mask. He explained he had a medical condition and the mask made him him claustrophobic. He wasn't granted entrance and returned home. I do not know if he tried to sue business. However, I read in the newspaper a statement made by Dr. Rachel Levine that reads said businesses must require all customers to wear masks; however, individuals who cannot wear a mask due to medical condition, may enter premises and not provide documentation of such medical condition. Something someone did made them consider this rule. I am certainly glad they did. Masks can feel confining, and can cause difficulty breathing for anyone with a respiratory problem. Wearing a mask MAY save lives.
Lois Taylor
Smithfield
