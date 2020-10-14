The COVID-19 virus has, I'm sure, gotten almost everyone in a state of confusion and uncertainty. Life as we know it has been rocked to a level of basic existence. That, in itself, is contributing to mental fatigue.
We have taken the condition of quarantined to a new level. We are living in fear. I, for one, want it to end. So many of the simple things we were in the habit of doing have been taken from us. Calling friends and inviting them to your home for a chat and snacks; walking through our local mall, snooping around our local lumberyards or hardware store, going out in the evening for a meal without wondering how long you'll wait to be seated and will your favorite meal still be on the revised menu. Most importantly, to my wife and I, no social gathering. Our church has very strong roots. The feeling of a family environment is more than just saying, "Good morning, how are you," and a handshake and a hug.
We have been fighting this virus for seven months and under the guidance of our elected officials, we have conformed to all the dos and don'ts to keep us safe. That means mentally as well as physically. No one has said anything about depression. Webster's defines depression as sadness, gloom and dejection. Strange how it covers our existence of face masks, hand washing and no social gatherings.
At present, they are rushing to create a vaccine that will hopefully control COVID-19. They say it may be approved for the public to obtain in early 2021. What if it proves to be useless? By that time, we will have been on a full year of restrictions. We will be lining up for a virus shot and later a flu shot, which, by the way, many people didn't take. They've survived.
When the coronavirus first appeared, the saying was, "We are all in this together." Today, I'm further apart from my friends and neighbors than ever. I'm in my golden years, and I know I've had enough of this restricted lifestyle. It's time for our governor to open Pennsylvania up to 100%, get our economy back on track and eliminate unemployment.
Our president said it, and I'm saying it: Make America great again. We as Americans know what it's going to take to accomplish that. Curtailing my lifestyle is not on the top of my list. Two shots once a year I can live with. I do believe COVID-19 exists, but I'll choose to live my life as I want. That does not include fear.
William McGibbon
Uniontown
