"What we've got here is: 'Failure to Communicate.'"
That quote's from the 1967 movie: "Cool Hand Luke." It was said by The Captain (Strother Martin), the ad hoc warden at the prison farm that held prisoner Lucas Jackson (Paul Neuman).
If you haven't seen this movie, chances are you live in a cave. That's on you. This commentary is on me.
I don't know if you've been paying attention, but rest assured, I have. Ever since the failed Trump impeachment trial at the end of 2019, our country has been ripped apart. Of course you could go back even further and say that ever since the results of the 2016 Presidential election were in, the losing Democrats embarked on a series of attempts to undo what the American voters did.
We've finally rejected the status quo perpetuated by "swamp-dwellers" and decided to look out for America again. We've had enough of being taken for "suckers" by the rest of the world and adopted a hybrid of Realpolitik. Trump came up with a catchy slogan: "Make America Great Again" and in his first term, never stopped doing everything he could to do it.
Imagine for a moment, a president that has done everything humanly possible to keep his campaign promises. Previous presidents all caught amnesia after taking the oath of office.
On top of all that, the "new" Socialist-Democrat Party has relentlessly waged one coup attempt after another to depose the president we elected. Trump refuses to break weak. The guy keeps on resisting them and even the rest of the planet with their New World (Dis)Order, to maintain our rightful place as " First" among all the other countries.
You have a problem with that? If so, you're America's problem!
Look, here's the deal. I like and respect my neighbors. I want to see everyone prosper, grow and succeed. I don't want to see anyone fail. However, my family (and that includes my Rottweiler "Tish") comes first. On a world scale, Trump sees things the same way. Sure, our allies are our allies, our trading partners are our partners, and our competitors are our competition in whatever it is we're competing about. That's just the way it is.
America is Trump's family and we chose him to lead it.
We had the best economy in the history of the planet. Unemployment numbers were at the lowest they've ever been across the entire racial spectrum. All while the leftists and their ally "the MSM" threw everything they could imagine and stuff that made absolutely no sense.
Why? Because renegade Trump pulled the "veil of BS" away from the status quo and showed us that we don't need a ruling class of thieving elitists to govern.
Now we're smack dab in the middle of our new (un)civil war. A lot of cities are literally on fire. Rioting and looting runs rampant and the leftists have exploited it at every opportunity.
Calls to defund the police and abolish our right to armed self-defense guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the US Constitution echo in all corners of our society, under some Marxist segregationist's mantra of: "Black Lives Matter."
We rejected this racist ideology over half a century ago, and realized All Lives Matter.
Now, leftist try to rekindle what we rejected by reversing the bigotry?
Granted, there have been instances where a few bad cops abused their authority and committed some pretty ugly crimes. Systemically, we try to right these wrongs under the framework of due process that our Constitution provides.
Those who peacefully protest to petition the government for redress of grievances also have Constitutional protections guaranteed by the First Amendment. However, when a peaceful protest evolves into rioting and looting, provoked by radical anarchists, communists, segregationists, bigots, thieves and God only knows, order must be restored . Safety must be guaranteed for all. We can "weed out" the few bad cops that abuse their authority, but how do you identify the peaceful protesters used as shields by the rioters and looters in the midst of chaos?
That's impossible! The only way that can be accomplished is for the peaceful protesters to weed themselves out of the carnage. They have to withdraw and condemn those who hijacked their demonstration.
To date, that has not happened. To date, no Socialist-Democrat candidate; nationally, or even locally, has condemned the rioters and looters. The ANTI FA anarchists, radical communists, BLM segregationists, bigots, thieves and God only knows are given a "pass."
They haven't even condemned the Communist Chinese who unleashed a plague upon the entire world at the same time. Instead, they accuse Russia of interfering with our elections while encouraging illegal aliens to vote. You'd have to be color-blind not to see why.
Their silence is tacit approval of this (un)civil war to bring about the coup they were unable to achieve. They exploit identity politics and exaggerate racial division under the guise of empathy that only manifests itself every election cycle.
What we have here is not a "failure to communicate." If you hear to what the socialistdemocrats are saying, it demonstrates "ownership."
John Lucas is a resident of Vanderbilt.
(1) comment
Amen!!!! Everything you said is true!!!!!
