I think that God is answering our prayers.
It looks like the coronvirus is hitting it's peak and starting to slow down. Thank God.
We need to keep praying but we need to think about the aftermath resulting from this virus. What fears are you going to have that might hinder you getting back to normal living again.
How are we going feel when someone sneezes or coughs next to us or someone reaches out to shake your hand or starts to give you a hug, are we going to look at them like they have leprosy. What about being hesitate to go to church, due to a lot of people in a small area? How are we going to react when we offer a sign of peace? I hope the church does not take that out as part of Mass.(This is the one time when people smile at each other and look happy.)
Are we going to be a mask society. What about elderly parents or grandparents that will be afraid to go outside again and children that will be afraid or reluctant to have any personal contact with people, due to what they have observed during this virus. What about all the "blue collar workers?"
The many hard workers that live pay check to pay check and the small business owners that did not survive this crisis.
Are we going to shut down the country, every time we are faced with another virus? The only thing that saved us this time, was because our economy was doing so great. We are going to face others viruses for the rest of our lives and people are going die from infection and illness, as thousands upon thousands die every year.
But if we continue to panic or let fear take control of our lives, sooner or later we will not have an economy or country to fight these crisis.
We have learned a lot of valuable lessons due to this virus. I believe restaurants, stores of every kind, businesses and any other events will make changes that will help to minimize the chances of us getting any illness. The parents are going to use better hygiene in their homes and teach their children to do the same.
Our country is getting back to God, people are more friendly and they are not afraid to express their feelings. We are taking pride in our country, and our flag. We are finally coming together and caring for others. Don't let panic and fear destroy this or stop us from living our lives.
God wants us to join together and most importantly, put our faith and trust in him. Let his love for us, give us courage to face adversity and not run and hide.
Let us pray to God for protection everyday, instead of just when we need him. May God strengthen our trust in him.
Gene Barnhart
McClellandtown
