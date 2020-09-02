August 31 was designated as International Overdose Awareness Day, which raises awareness to the use of illegal drugs and the destructive effects on the user and his/her family and friends. Thousands of people die each year from overdoses, and education and awareness to prevent these deaths are key to stopping the spread. Addiction, of any form, is a compulsive disease resulting in the user being unable to stop, and the results are devastating.
I recently read where the legalization of recreational marijuana is again on the agenda for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Why would our state consider legalizing a controlled substance? Experts have continually spoken that marijuana is a gateway drug. Is it for increased revenue for the state? That seems unlikely. Our tolls, registration fees and gas taxes have continually increased, but our roads and bridges are still not repaired. Additional money for our schools? That is also doubtful. Tuition at our state-owned colleges and universities have increased each year. Who are the owners of the marijuana growing and distribution companies and who profits from the sale? Are they concerned about your children, or is this just another big business venture?
Without supporting or condemning any political party, where is the good judgement and common sense that our state should possess? What happened to the war on drugs, and why aren’t we supporting programs to eliminate the sale and distribution? Why aren’t we funding programs to help those who don’t have the ability to get into rehab centers, and programs to teach our youth to resist these temptations? Once we open this door, it will never close.
To anyone who has lost a loved one to this disease, I understand. To the families of those in active addiction, please seek help. Al-Anon and Nar-Anon are good programs to join. You will hear countless stories of others who have been in similar situations, and you will realize you are not alone. To those of you who are struggling with recovery, please seek help. There are 12 step programs, such as Alcoholic Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous as well as counseling available. Get into a program!
Finally, I ask everyone to remember and pray for those struggling and educate yourself against the demons of addiction. There is strength in unity.
Cheryl Snyder
Dunbar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.