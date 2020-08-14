This is a heads up notification. We thought we could take all it had. This attack of the virus is devastating, producing a level that's really bad. Thousands of tests are proving positive and hospital beds are once again full. CDC regulations are not being applied and has given COVID-19 more fuel.
For starters, the wearing of face masks must become dress code for every day. Not for a few but for everyone. Let's all realize they are here to stay.
Social distancing is also mandatory. Groups of more than 25 is a mistake. This spreading virus takes every opportunity. Large gatherings are just icing on the cake. So once again, we must dedicate our actions to protect ourselves and those around us.
This long battle is far from over. Let's wipe out this pandemic virus That means you as well as me that wearing a mask will enhance our task. From COVID-19 we can all be free.
William McGibbon
Uniontown
