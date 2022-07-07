Forty-nine years ago the Supreme Court rendered a decision on Roe vs. Wade giving women the right to make informed and safer choices if they wanted to terminate a pregnancy. Prior to that decision, women were forced to turn to back-street butchers using coat hangers or tried to end their pregnancy themselves. Infection rates were high. Women were dying. It doesn't seem fair.
With everything that is going on in our country today, why choose to fight an issue that only affects women who choose to go that route? I myself could not have an abortion but it should be MY choice. After all, it is MY body.
I believe a lot of people are confused. A majority did not want Roe vs. Wade overturned, but a conservative Supreme Court consisting of a majority of men made a decision for what women are permitted to do. What is next? Are they going to stop the use of birth control? Who is going to pay the bill to raise all of these unwanted children? People in the United States have been adopting children from other countries. Where are we going to send our overflow of children? Our foster care system leaves a lot to be desired, and I don't believe it’s extensive enough to raise these children. Nor do I believe orphanages are going to be able to handle the influx of unwanted children that are going to be left abandoned.
The people who say that Roe vs. Wade should have been overturned say they are pro life. Actually, they are pro birth. Since we can't ban automatic weapons with large capacity magazines, we obviously don't care about the lives of our children. We want them to be born but we won't do what is necessary to keep them alive.
What rights will be taken away next? Women's right to vote? Same sex marriage? Biracial marriages? The right for people to be free instead of in slavery? Our country is spiraling backwards. Gays will go back in the closet. Transgender people will never be able to reveal who or what they are. It’s sad some of the newest Justices perjured themselves during their Senate hearings denying action on some of the cases on their agenda. They need to open their eyes and pay attention to the people. God help us all if this continues on. There will be no freedom in the United States.
Kathy Bartolotta
Tower Hill 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.