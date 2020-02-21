Last night, I watched "Escape from Alcatraz" starring Clint Eastwood. Several scenes showed Eastwood in his cell, the size of which gave me the shivers. I do not think I could retain my sanity in such close quarters, given that I am somewhat claustrophobic. I am glad old "Dirty Harry" escaped. More to the point, seeing his tiny prison cell started me thinking about freedom and how wonderful it is to stand on my front deck and view the mountains, knowing that I can drive to those mountains any time I want. In fact, because I was fortunate enough to be born into freedom as an American, I can travel this whole continent without many restrictions. Well ... there are speed limits, gun laws, and some restrictions at the borders, but compared to most places on earth we are amazingly unimpeded.
There are some issues, however. For example, years ago, when I was travelling from Oregon to Alaska, I was stopped at the Canadian border and my car searched for fruit and plants that might have pests or disease. It so happened that I arrived at the border on Friday after business hours, and the horticulture inspectors had gone home for the weekend. No inspection means no plants could cross. I had to leave a beautiful ten-year-old Schefflera and my collection of Peperomia varieties at the border, plants upon which I had long doted daily with loving attention. This was a sad surprise; however, had I taken the time to investigate border regulations before departing on my trip, I would have arrived at the border earlier or perhaps found my plants a good home with someone I knew. Instead, a stranger was to enjoy the fruit of my cultivation labors.
That unhappy border event suggests that even we who consider ourselves free must experience certain restrictions. Life's rules come from a variety of places, some unexpected.
For instance, one might anticipate that a king is sole legislator of his castle, but at my home, at least, rules do not originate only from the king. For example, Maggie, the family's Inspector General of Canine Snacks, has legislated that whenever I come into my office to sit at my desk, she gets a Milk Bone from the ceramic cookie jar next to my computer. Sometime in the pasta moment in time that slipped by without my notice-the cookie jar rule became an intractable imperative about which Maggie unfailingly reminds me. The left bottom drawer of my desk is always open because that is where Maggie sits enthroned upon her pillow. From there she reminds me of the cookie jar law with an authoritative "woof." I dare not ignore her, it's the law!
Congress restricts us with federal laws. Some states regulate and tax everything from soup to nuts. Local authorities demand, "You cannot build that dog house without a permit."
Our society has compiled an astounding number of rules and regulations that would probably reach the moon if stacked one upon the other. Nevertheless, as earthlings go, we Americans are still relatively free to pursue the American dream. Having said all this, societal problems abound and are rapidly worsening. Who cannot notice. To quote Monk, "It's a jungle out there." The American dream has never included, muggings, murders, thefts, rapes, lies, hatred, malice, racism, embezzlements, etc.-until now. At one time children actually walked safely to school.
Laws made by mice, men, and doggies change over time. One day Maggie will leave. She will leave a void in my heart and the ceramic owl law will fade into memory. And perhaps the Canadian border now provides round-the-clock plant inspection. But regardless of how we change or adjust our laws, society continues to deteriorate. Why? Perhaps it is because the laws of men seldom change the souls of men. Man-made laws do not alter his desires, only a change in his soul can do that. For a window into current American society, read Romans 1:20-32 in the New Testament. If we Americans would be truly free, we must seek the Eternal Lawgiver who alone can heal America's soul. Congress cannot effectually legislate love and harmony. Free his soul, then man's behavior will improve.
DeWitt Clinton is a resident of Dunbar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.