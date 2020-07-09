"Once the religious, the hunted and weary, chasing the promise of freedom and hope, came to this country to build a new vision, far from the reaches of kingdom and pope ... " -- "Monster/Suicide/America :" by Steppenwolf, (1970)
I suppose the question that keeps coming to my mind is: "where in the Hell did you go to school?" I wonder about it when I turn on the television, watch the news, read those pseudo-intellectual articles by preferred columnists in our local newspaper and posts on Facebook that compel me to make some snide comments.
Watching the news, one might easily think that the country has lost its collective mind, but none of this is happenstance, it's all calculated .
It has been alleged and the movers and shakers in the "new" socialist-democrat party admit that they don't let a crisis go to waste. You'd have to be living in a cave on Chalk Hill not to see the truth to this contention.
Like you, I watched the cold blooded murder in Minneapolis of Mr. Floyd by a criminal.
Calling him a criminal is the kindest word I can find that the Herald-Standard will print. "Rogue Cop" doesn't work, because it unfairly insults those who might be hateful, or bigoted, but still haven't sunk to the depths of being a stone cold murderer.
For whatever its worth, you can rest assured that this murderer has an unimaginable case of the blues waiting for him in whatever penal institution he ends up. His co-defendants won't fare any better, regardless of their complicity.
In a vain effort to mitigate punishment it would be in their best interest to try to negotiate a plea bargain where they are immediately sentenced to death and swiftly executed. They can make their contrition to God and as I believe, my Lord will forgive them, but let's face it, no one else will. The actions of four bad cops ripped our nation apart.
Yet they only created the catalyst. How many personal screw ups have you created for yourself? I've lost count and I'm sure you have too. It happens, we're human, but when the screw-ups are inhumane (as the one in Minneapolis was), you've really stepped over the line.
Now protesters are protesting and they have every right to do so. However; like ISIS, or any other brand of terrorist, hidden among legitimate and justified non-combatant protesters lurk anarchists, revolutionaries, radical communists, identity segregationists, thieves and politicians that exploit what is into what they want it to be.
We've reached another "new norm" for ugliness where imposed fear is ratcheted up from an opportunist's pandemic to civil unrest. "
The United STATES of America is exactly what it says it is. At present, we are a "union" of 46 individual States and 4 Commonwealths. It's kinda like 50 different countries that formed an alliance to protect each others back. We "cliqued up" with each other and together are the "baddest rooster in the henhouse." Other countries have tried to do this, the European Union for example, but when it's all said and done we' re the Top Dog.
Other countries have tried to hook up with us through alliances like NATO and SEATO. Globalist have tried to hook everyone up under their control with the United Nations and this New World (Dis)Order that the misguided or sinister promote. But we're still 50 individual States/Commonwealths, with 50 different: governments, histories, heroes, villains and whatever else you might want to recognize.
Eighty-three years after our union was first formed, some States and one Commonwealth decided they wanted out. They had a whole bunch of reasons for this, but the worst was slavery. We warred with ourselves and more Americans died in that war than all the others combined. Why? Both sides were Americans.
The Union won the war over the Confederacy and slavery was abolished. Of course we had to "kick the Confederacy's ass" to accomplish it, but we did.
Now, the enlightened have decided that they can rewrite, or erase our history. Some have decided that they can rob Americans of their history by destroying their monuments of those loyal to their individual State in the past. Whatever the reason, these personalities demonstrated: "my State (or Commonwealth) right or wrong." If that doesn't define loyalty, what does?
We're becoming victims to revisionists who mean to rob us of our history and impose some centralized "New World (Dis)Order" that eliminates our individual choice.
Are we willing to accept a caste system where elitists and their minions of bureaucrats make all of our decisions for us? Impose tyranny under the guise of cradle to grave insecurity?
Are we willing to turn a blind eye to: euthanasia, infanticide, atheism (murder of God), the "Stupidification" of learned knowledge and elimination of common sense?
Are we really willing to disarm ourselves, when democrat politicians demonstrated that rioting and looting can cause agenda driven mayors to order police protectors to retreat and withdraw, leaving us on our own to fend for ourselves against the mob of the enlightened?
"Where in the Hell did you go to school?"
John Lucas is a resident of Vanderbilt.
