What happens when a gigantic, 90-year-old diseased tree, located at 113 Searight Ave., falls? Catastrophe is the only outcome I foresee.
I have made numerous complaints over the years and have not received any answers as to why the town maintains the weeds on this lot but takes no actions to treat or remove this tree. Limbs are falling constantly, and it's only a matter of time before it falls and severely damages my property, myself or anyone passing by.
As a lifelong resident of Uniontown, and senior citizen, I expected my pleas to be acknowledged. Instead, I feel like this old tree – ignored.
Robert Turpin
Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.