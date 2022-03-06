About 4,912 miles separate Uniontown, Pa., from Kyiv, the capital of the independent country of Ukraine, which Russia invaded in late February.
The physical distance between here and Kyiv is, however, measurably shorter than the distance elected Republican leaders here are taking by not joining a growing list of others elected officials, corporations, etc., in condemning Russia's unprovoked invasion of a sovereign nation.
Wanting to travel to Kyiv is not as bold as those Republicans, some of whom were Democrats prior to their political conversion, aligning with the twice-impeached former President Donald Trump who praised Russian President Putin for being "smart" while chastising U.S. leaders for being "dumb."
Why are the local Republicans standing behind the iron door of righteousness instead of opening it? Are Republicans silent because there are so few residents of Ukrainian descent here who could swing a vote in their favor in the upcoming elections? Perhaps. There are, however, many descendants here of other countries helping Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Romania among them. Ignoring any marginal voting group has a price – lost elections.
Have they become "crickets," believing that few people don't know of the carnage and suffering in Ukraine, or couldn't locate the eastern European country on a map? Doubtful. The media, even Fox News, is all over this story, one that will most likely make the top 10 list of stories of 2022.
Are Republicans silent because they just don't care? Unlikely. A lack of compassion is not a human trait. And yes, Republicans care unabashedly about certain ideas and ideals. As long as Trump gives them his blessing.
So they are afraid of Trump? Hmmm, yes. There no longer is a GOP. It's the party of Trump.
The Trump train is heading to Russia, stopping in Fayette County to pick up feckless Republicans. All aboard!
George "Huck" Rattay
Chairman, Fayette County Democratic Party
