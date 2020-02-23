I must think that any person who read the article on the front page of the February 18 issue (related to the poor response to the Census worker quota in SWPA) might understand the low response in Fayette County.
According to the article. Allegheny County Census workers are paid $23.50 an hour and are at 90% of the quota needed. Washington is at 66% of the quota and workers are paid $22.00 per hour. Greene is just over 50%, but are paid $21.50 per hour. Fayette County is at 60% of the quota needed and the workers are only paid $16.00 per hour. Why the significant reduction in the hourly rate for Fayette County?
I am not sure what data the Census Bureau used to come up with hourly wages. Perhaps it was a misprint in the paper. If not, it seems like another slap in the face of Fayette County. We will fail to get the numbers needed to continue forth class county status if there are not enough people willing to do the work. Our neighboring Greene County Census workers will make 34% more per hour ($5.50) than Fayette County workers.
Revealing the significant pay different in pay rate may turn away Fayette County residents who may be willing to assist in the effort to get an accurate number of our county population.
Dave Madison
Uniontown
