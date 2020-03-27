I'm a senior citizen and like most of us, we did what the president asked --stayed home except for essentials, helped others, donated. Didn't expect a pat on the back. What I didn't expect is what is basically euthanasia of the elderly.
I actually thought the President was doing okay the first two weeks. Lots of smart people standing around him telling us to practice social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, etc. Then the president dropped the hammer -- or should I say the "death scythe" -- by suggesting we lifting the stay at home orders before it's safe and putting our senior citizens at risk.
We seniors have lived good lives for the most part, but we're not ready to go just yet. Who do you think does the most volunteer work in the hospitals, libraries, voting places, etc.? Who baby sits the grandchildren? Who knows how to write in cursive? Who never forgets a birthday whether they get a card themselves or not? Our great country bounced back after the 1929 crash and the 2008 crash. We'll bounce back from this because we're Americans. And America doesn't need to kill off papap or memaw to "make America great again."
Sharlene Lehman
Georges Township
