I like to run chainsaws, keep a garden, run my tractor, fish, drink beer and burn wood. While I’m not a full-time resident in Melcroft, I love the land, house and barn I have and always look forward to the time I can spend here. I also like the folks I’ve met, especially the guys whose word is their bond, who have tons of practical skills and can be self-sufficient, and who are otherwise tough. I keep wondering why I see so many Trump signs everywhere (even more than American flags) and support for someone who is probably the opposite of what I consider "tough."
A man’s word is his bond, yet Trump has shafted so many tradesmen (plumbers, masons, electricians and even architects) in his real estate dealings over the years. Guys whose paychecks keep their small businesses afloat, pay their small crews and feed their families, that his word and even a contract can't be trusted. He’s used fancy New York lawyers to weasel his way out of paying for agreed upon honest work.
As Hank Jr. said, “a country boy can survive”. They can. They can do all sorts of things for themselves. But, do you think Donald Trump, a silver spoon city kid whose dad set him up pretty for his real estate business, has ever built anything with his bare hands or changed the oil or brakes on his truck? Has he ever driven a truck? Has he even ever driven? (You don’t drive in New York City and he's used a chauffeur or private driver).
The "tough and silent" type? Trump is anything but silent. He’s whiny and pretty sensitive about any little criticism, spreading on Twitter any gossip he can generate about someone he feels has offended him. He’s emotional and often reacts angrily. He can't take it like a man. And, as for tough, I don’t know how a two-time deferment for the Vietnam War (read two-time draft dodger) because of apparent bone spurs allows him to even come close to being described anywhere near tough. It was working class kids, whether voluntarily or against their will, who had to be tough and demonstrated their honor in fighting for their country.
So, why so much support for this not very 'tough' president?
Eric Hulsey
Melcroft
