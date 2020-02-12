In the year 2020, one thing that certainly can’t be taken for granted is the safety of our children. This is especially true when they step into a classroom. Students need a safe learning environment to truly thrive.
That is why as an educator I was very disappointed to see one aspect of Governor Tom Wolf’s latest budget proposal. There is one item in the Pennsylvania budget dedicated towards school safety and security and Governor Wolf is proposing to cut it by 75%! Last year, school safety received $60 million in funding. This year Governor Wolf is proposing just $15 million.
It is no surprise that the Governor received big campaign contributions from teachers unions in his two elections. So, when he pushes for $400 million in new education spending and increased pay for teachers, it is no surprise.
But with all that additional spending for education, it is unacceptable to cut $45 million from school safety. Good teachers deserve good pay for their work, but not at the expense of student safety. Prioritizing these other initiatives over keeping our schools safe sends the wrong message to families across the state. Children are our most precious treasure and we need to act like it!
Pennsylvania children deserve better. Governor Wolf needs to invest in school safety initiatives.
Melany Chrash
South Union Township
