While all of us are trying to stay healthy and safe it is now time to open up our county. The governor has been trying to lump every county together. Fayette County has had an outstanding record against the Corona virus. The governor has shut our economy down and has refused to fully open our county.
We have three state representatives Matthew Dowling, Bud Cook, Ryan Warner and State Senator Pat Stefano who have been fighting relentlessly to reopen our county. For the last two months they have sent numerous letters, these letters can be seen on their legislative Facebook pages, they have passed legislation and they have not gotten any response from the Democrat governor outside of a veto on bills passed.
When he allowed certain businesses to open there was no transparent guide lines being fallowed and some may have been politically connected to the Governor. He has not allowed transparency in the exemption process. A number of articles on the Pennlive website have documented this. We must stand up for our rights! We need to support our representatives and senator for all their efforts to open this county.
Gregory Chrash
South Union
