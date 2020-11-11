Thank you to my home state for returning some intelligence, dignity, and trust to Washington. The decision you made to not give Donald Trump four more years was not easy for a typically red state to make. I appreciate that you chose decency over dollars, calm reasoning over constant chaos, assuring our nation is once again respected internationally. The entire country appreciates your thoughtfulness.
Roberta Sproul
Portland, Ore.
