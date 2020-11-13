The people in this region are phenomenal. Throughout this pandemic, we have witnessed an outpouring of community support in the form of much appreciated personal protective equipment, meals for our employees, monetary donations and handmade masks and cards. We can never express our appreciation enough for these acts of kindness. They mean more to our team members than words can convey.
However, we need your help again. The COVID-19 virus is spreading through our region much faster than it did last spring. In fact, COVID cases are at their highest level ever here and setting new records daily. Epidemiologists and public-health researchers cite several factors for the rise. First, with COVID spreading to more rural communities, vulnerable populations that hadn’t experienced the virus significantly before are not taking proactive approaches to curbing its spread. Also, some people have become frustrated by social distancing and restrictions on gatherings and may have adopted complacent attitudes and are willing to take more risks than they did earlier this year.
There are many ways to reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus. Recently, the news has been encouraging regarding a vaccine; however, even if the Food and Drug Administration provides emergency approval, it will take time to manufacture and distribute to the majority of the U.S. population. We are still months away from that happening. That’s where you come in. You can help prevent the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable members of our community now.
Your role is very important and also very easy: Simply stated, avoid the three Cs. Stay out of closed spaces with poor ventilation. Do not go to crowded places with many people nearby. Avoid close-contact settings such as close-range conversations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that the risk of COVID-19 clusters is particularly high when the three Cs – crowded places, close-contact settings and close-range conversations overlap.
In addition, please be mindful of the other ways to reduce the spread. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if you do not have access to them, carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with you. Clean items used by multiple people with disinfectant. Wear a mask to protect those around you every time you go out around people – no matter where you go. And, finally one of the most important actions is to stay home if you are sick or have symptoms.
The health and safety of our communities remains our top priority. If everyone does their part, we can reduce the spread of the virus, keep businesses and schools open, along with looking forward to the upcoming healthy holiday season.
Louis J. Panza
President and CEO of Monongahela Valley Hospital
Brook Ward
President and CEO of Washington Health System
Barry Niccolai
Executive Director of Centerville Clinics
(0) comments
