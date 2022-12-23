Mike Luckovich cartoon

Recent Headlines
- Dunbar Historical Society houses glass sculptor’s most famous piece
- Bringing joy: Toy drive spreads Christmas cheer (and gifts) to children in need
- Patient at Connellsville mental health facility charged with rape
- Unpaid tax bills to be returned to tax claim bureau after Dec. 31
- Former Fayette County Prison inmate wanted for stabbing from August
