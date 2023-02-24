In an interview in The New York Times Magazine in 2020, children’s book author and illustrator Mo Willems remarked that when he was 7 or 8, he looked forward to being 50.
He turned 55 on Feb. 11, the halfway point of his 50s. So, how has life been for him at the half-century mark and beyond?
“So far, so good,” Willems explained in a Zoom interview. “It’s lived up to my hopes and expectations. ... I figured that fear of making it or not making it would go away, and it would be what it was. I liked the idea of being young enough to still experiment, but old enough to not have the stresses of being a kid.”
By almost any measure, Willems has definitely made it. One of the most recognized writers and illustrators of children’s books in the world, he is known for his Elephant and Piggie early reader series, a series of books on a sometimes-silly, sometimes-grumpy pigeon — titles include “The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog!” and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” — and Knuffle Bunny. He has worked in television, starting his career on “Sesame Street,” two series on the Cartoon Network, and an animated rock opera, “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed,” which premiered on HBO Max. From 2019 to 2022, he was the Kennedy Center’s first education artist-in-residence.
More recently, he has collaborated with the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to create the new interactive exhibit, “Opposites Abstract,” which debuted earlier this month and will be at the Children’s Museum’s MuseumLab through Sunday, Sept. 3. Based on a Willems book of the same name published two years ago, “Opposites Abstract” has visitors think about opposites through hands-on activities, making art and more. This is the second time Willems has joined forces with the Children’s Museum for an exhibit, the first time being in 2018 for “The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh! A Mo Willems Exhibit.”
“They are a joy to work with,” Willems said. “These guys here are so great, and so collaborative and so fun.”
Jane Werner, the executive director of the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab, explained, “This exhibit explores similarities and differences in a way that is perfectly aligned with the curiosity we believe in, and with the experimental spirit of MuseumLab, our newest space for growing kids.”
“Opposites Abstract” grew out of Willems’ Kennedy Center residency. While he was there, he painted a series of abstract works based on Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony to mark the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth. When it comes to classical music, Willems describes himself as “a fan, but I’m also blissfully ignorant. I like it, but I don’t understand it.” The book “Opposites Abstract” has 18 of Willems’ abstract works, and he hopes that it makes people think about opposites in new ways.
One of the messages of the “Opposites Abstract” is that you can be artistic and tap into that creative spirit no matter your age, skill level or whether you have abilities that would propel you into the ranks of the professionals. Willems notes that “the tools are available to us all.”
Once “Opposites Abstract” finishes its run in Pittsburgh, it will travel to other children’s museums around the country. Willems said, “My job in this show is to make the spotlight as wide as possible. When the show travels, local artists are going to do things I’ve never imagined.”
The exhibit is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Additional information is available at pittsburghkids.org.
