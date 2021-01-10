Wrestling

McGuffey--39  South Fayette--34

106--Baiano (SF) Johnson pinned Ealy 1:40

113--Anderson (SF) won by forfeit

120--Bergles (M) pinned Guszczynski 4:54

126--Carpenter (SF) dec. Boone 12-2 (major)

132--Potts (SF) jacob pinned Rogers 1:44

138--Dale isaik (M) pinned Oliastro 4:54

145--Brookman (M) dec. Shaffer 8-2

152--O'Britz mason (SF) pinned  Mullins 2:16

160--Long praicen (SF) pinned White :19

172--Ferraro (M) pinned Digiacomo 2:54

189--Barr (M) won by forfeit

215--Macripodis (M) won by forfeit

Hvy--Cumer (M) nate pinned Lockett 2:51

