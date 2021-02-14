The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting public participation via a virtual display of plans for planned signal upgrades on Route 119 in Connellsville.
The project will upgrade traffic signal controllers and other equipment as well as include hardware to support coordination of the intersections to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion and queueing. Traffic is anticipated to be maintained along Route 119 during construction with intermittent, short-term lane closures. The project is tentatively scheduled to be let for construction in the spring of 2022.
The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules, and a location map. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Monday, Feb. 15 and will be available through Monday, March 1.
To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Fayette County box, and then choose the US 119 Connellsville CMAQ Project tile.
In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager James D. Sisul, at jsisul@pa.gov or 724-439-7379.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
