A plan to save the historic Layton Bridge and tunnel near Perryopolis will go on display to the public today.
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it will work to preserve and repair the single-lane bridge in Perry Township that takes traffic over the Youghiogheny River and Great Allegheny Passage bike trail.
The project will include masonry work on both entrances to the tunnel, along with repairs to the bridge floor, timber sidewalk, bridge deck, superstructure and substructure.
The bridge, which was built in 1899 and originally used as a railroad crossing, has been deteriorating over the years, raising questions about the future of the span. The bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and PennDOT officials previously said they were looking at options to rehabilitate the span or “market” it to be sold to a private buyer or nonprofit and then relocated.
But now it appears PennDOT is focusing on saving the span. The potential cost and construction timeline of the project could be released with the presentation that will be posted online over the next two weeks. Motor vehicles will be able to use the bridge after the rehabilitation project, PennDOT spokesman Jay Ofsanik said.
“It’s a challenging project,” Ofsanik said. “Obviously, the rehab will take quite a bit. That’s what we’ll look at in the design and that’s what we want to see from the public, with the concept.”
The bridge only carries 850 vehicles across it each day, but its location is vital for people living in Layton and Perryopolis with other river crossings several miles away at Smithton to the north and Dawson to the south.
“The bridge is important not for how much it’s traveled,” Ofsanik said. “But, on the other side of it, it’s a river crossing and they become more important if they’re not there.”
The bridge and tunnel is also a part of movie history, having been used in a couple scenes of the 1991 thriller, “Silence of the Lambs.” The bridge was most recently a backdrop for a climactic scene in the recently released Netflix movie, “Sweet Girl,” which was set in Western Pennsylvania.
Ofsanik said the rehabilitation project is particularly challenging for a variety of reasons, including the bridge’s proximity to the tunnel, the single-lane passage and the height above the river. He said PennDOT is still working on the preliminary design and is not close yet to requesting bids for the project.
The virtual plans for the preservation project will be posted on PennDOT’s website from now until Oct. 22. Ofsanik said a PowerPoint presentation will be available for the public to view, along with information on how to offer feedback.
To view the plans, go online to www.PennDOT.gov/District12 and click on the “Public Meetings” link under the “District Links” heading, then click the “Fayette County” box and choose the “Layton Bridge Preservation Project” post. Those who want to comment on the project or ask questions can send messages to PennDOT Project Manager Ryan Thorn at ryathorn@pa.gov or 724-415-1082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.